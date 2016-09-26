An Eight-Week Steroid Cycle with Trenbolone and Dianabol

Q: “I’ve done four trenbolone/Dianabol two-week cycles copied from your ‘Jim’ article. The results were great until the last one. I got a total of 25 lb retained muscle from the first three, but only about 3 lb more in the last one. I moved up to 75 mg/day trenbolone acetate for that one, too. That last result has me wanting to do 8 weeks now.

How do I adapt the cycle for 8 weeks? I’m reluctant to push Dianabol for 8 weeks on account of the liver. I have no problems there but don’t want to risk. I would also like to switch from everyday pinning. That’s okay for 2 weeks but always by the end of the second week I’m glad it’s over.”

A: I’ll be glad to answer your question just as asked and provide an example 8 week trenbolone/Dianabol cycle. But, I’d like to comment on getting 3 lb further retained muscle in the last two-week cycle.

While not seeming spectacular, as your earlier cycles were, that amount or even much less can actually be a great result.

Lee Haney often made the point that his gains over his Mr Olympia reign (1984-1991) were consistently 3 lb per year. He was a realist, and was communicating that as a successful competitor those were his results.

Of course, at the start of this period, he was more advanced than you are, so his gains were slower than what’s still available to you.

But the point is, three pounds of retained muscle is not at all bad for two weeks time. As it’s possible to do eight 2 on / 4 off cycles per year, or thirteen 2 on / 2 off cycles, one could achieve even less per cycle and be very well ahead for the year.

That said, let’s adapt your cycle for eight weeks!

The trenbolone program will be trenbolone enanthate 700 mg on Day 1, and 200 mg every other day throughout Weeks 1-6. In weeks 7 and 8, you’ll switch to trenbolone acetate 75 mg/day, with the last injection being on the fourth day of Week 8.

You need about 40% more trenbolone enanthate than acetate to have an equal amount of trenbolone, because the ester adds more weight. This is why the milligram amount is increased compared to your previous cycles.

On the Dianabol usage, your concern on the timeframe brings up an interesting point. I think the main area where my cycle planning likely can be advanced is with regard to orals. The six-week limitation is an extremely well-proven approach, and when broken there have been cases where liver values were poor by the 8-week point. But that was prior to TUDCA. I doubt that TUDCA is a cure-all for the liver issues of alkylated steroids, but it’s possible it may help enough to make routine 8-week use acceptable. I mean acceptable in the sense that it can be recommended to thousands of people and not harm any of them.

If it were me, and at some near point I will do it, I’d try the Dianabol at 50 mg/day with TUDCA 500 mg/day with intention to probably do all 8 weeks with the Dianabol. However, I’d do a liver test at 6 weeks and would discontinue use if serum bilirubin or GGT were outside the normal range. My replacement for Dianabol 50 mg/day would be testosterone propionate 50 mg/day.

(I don’t think there’s exact equivalence there: the testosterone is a less effective combination with the trenbolone but for just two weeks it will do.)

If you do choose to limit your Dianabol use to 6 weeks, then I’d do the first two weeks with testosterone propionate 50 mg/day, with 150 mg on Day 1, and begin Dianabol in Week 3.

As you didn’t mention using an anti-aromatase, I’m supposing your personal experience is you can use Dianabol at 50 mg/day without estrogen problem. However, if you did need an an anti-aromatase, then use the same as you did before.

You can also use the same PCT as before, for example Clomid 300 mg on Day 1 as three doses of 100 mg, followed by 50 mg/day for most likely 4 weeks, and until you’re completely confident of full recovery.