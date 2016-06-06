The Perfect 8-Week Testosterone-Based Steroid Cycle

Q: “What’s an example of a complete 8 week testosterone based cycle, using say 750 mg/week testosterone and no other anabolic steroids? Counting PCT and including everything that is necessary or best to include. And what are the reasons behind the details, and why would the plan be better than typical recommendations?”

A: For this 8 week plan, I’d start with testosterone enanthate, three injections per week of 250 mg. The reason for dividing into two injections is the half-life is not long enough for a single injection per week to give steady levels.

On Day 1, I wouldn’t inject just 500 mg, however. Doing so wouldn’t bring blood levels where they need to be. With ongoing injections of 250 mg three times per week, it would be about a month before levels would be properly established. For better results, on Day 1 I’d inject about 750 mg as a frontload (five days’ worth, plus the usual daily amount, because the half life is about five days.) This would fairly promptly get levels where they need to be and where they’ll remain with ongoing 750 mg/week dosing.

I’d start letrozole (Arimidex could be chosen instead) at for example about 0.7mg/day, though the needed amount could be somewhat more or less. For the same reason as with the testosterone enanthate, there would be a frontload on Day 1, though here the frontload would be a triple dose, in this case 2.1 mg.

During the cycle, if sensing any sign of low estradiol such as reduced libido, depression, or joint pain I’d discontinue letrozole for 2 days, then resume at lower dose. I might get a blood test for estradiol at the two week point.

With an 8 week cycle, I wouldn’t really need HCG, but optionally could use it at 250 IU three times per week nearly throughout the cycle, until finishing a 5000 IU vial. Alternately, I might use it in just the last four weeks of the cycle, or not at all.

I won’t want to keep using testosterone enanthate through the end of Week 8, because levels would still be elevated in the next week and even into the week past that. Recovery couldn’t begin in Week 9, as I’d intend for an 8 week cycle.

So I’ll use testosterone enanthate for Weeks 1-6, but then switch to testosterone propionate 100 mg/day. I’d end its use in the middle of Week 8, so that levels will fall sufficiently for recovery to begin in the next week as planned. (Ideally I’d add orals for the last half of the week, but as this is a testosterone-only cycle, we’ll omit that.)

I’d discontinue letrozole with the last testosterone propionate injection.

On Day 1 of Week 9, I’d start PCT with Clomid 300 mg (100 mg taken three times), and then 50 mg/day for typically 4 weeks.

And that would be a basic eight-week 750 mg/week testosterone cycle.

The plan would be better than typical recommendations because it achieves effective levels as quickly as possible, maintains them for as long as possible during the planned cycle length, and transitions nearly as rapidly as possible to levels allowing recovery.

I favor either being at effective levels, or being at levels allowing recovery. Being at transitional levels that aren’t very anabolic yet are suppressive is a waste of time.

The Perfect 8-Week Testosterone-Based Steroid Cycle