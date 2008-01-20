Sylvester Stallone Explains Therapeutic Benefits of Growth Hormone

Sylvester Stallone appeared on the Today Show with Matt Lauer last Friday to promote his new movie, Rambo. Matt Lauer asked Stallone if he used growth hormone to “pump up”. Stallone proceeded to explain that growth hormone was in a completely different category of drugs than anabolic steroids. This is self-apparent to most readers of the MESO-Rx website, but most mainstream news organizations and commentators still think that growth hormone is an anabolic steroid. Stallone proceed to tell Matt Lauer about the therapeutic benefits of growth hormone for athletes and non-athletes.

The most important thing about hGH [human growth hormone] is that it enhances.. A lot of people should really be aware of… is that it takes off the wear and tear that, especially if you’re an athlete, the amount of beating your body takes. The power to recuperate is very, very limited. So, all it does is expedit [recovery]. People think that it changes… If that were the case, everyone would be a superhuman being.

The last steroid confrontation to face Sylvester Stallone were accusations by Janice Dickinson that he injected her with steroids while they were engaged.